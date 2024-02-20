Man in custody after SWAT responds to shooting in New City
An 18-year-old man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue . A 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a standoff.
A man is in custody after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a report of another man shot Tuesday in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.
An 18-year-old man was on a sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue when another man, 40, walked up to him and fired shots, then barricaded himself inside a residence, Chicago police said.
The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The older man eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
Chicago police union asks judge to rule cops accused of serious misconduct can have cases heard in private
The Latest
Notes: New arrivals are expected in camp in the coming days.
It’s important to realize that this is not so much a version of Mozart’s opera but something new, with its own libretto adapted by Mary Zimmerman.
King, who will become the first female assistant coach in Bears history, spent the last four seasons as the Commanders assistant running backs coach.
Foligno has played very well in February, notching points in six straight games. But since he devotes his brainpower so exclusively to helping the Hawks develop a winning culture, his individual successes are often overshadowed.
More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 46 known residents face federal charges for their role.