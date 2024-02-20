The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Man in custody after SWAT responds to shooting in New City

An 18-year-old man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue . A 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a standoff.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is in custody after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a report of another man shot Tuesday in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.

An 18-year-old man was on a sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue when another man, 40, walked up to him and fired shots, then barricaded himself inside a residence, Chicago police said.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The older man eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

