Friday, February 23, 2024
Gunman flees after fatal shooting inside Grand Crossing Subway

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A person was fatally shot inside a Subway restaurant Feb. 22, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Grand Crossing restaurant late Thursday on the South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., responding officers found the person with a gunshot wound to his head inside the Subway, 53 W. 79th St., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He was dead at the scene, Chicago fire officials said.

A male shooter who fled the eatery and no one was in custody.

dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_495.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife doesn’t get it — My bad behavior was due to illness
She left her husband of 20 years because his personality changed, but that was the result of anemia that’s now cured.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Director Christopher Nolan (left) works with "Oppenheimer" co-star Robert Downey during the making of the movie. The two men are likely to win Oscars next month, as is the film.
Movies and TV
Oscar predictions: ‘Oppenheimer’ counts down to a night of multiple victories
Look for Lily Gladstone, Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph to pick up statuettes as well.
By Richard Roeper
 
A sign that reads, “early voting” is posted on the first day of early voting at the Loop Supersite at 191 N. Clark St., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Democracy Solutions Project
Who to vote for? Too often, it’s about who’s first on the ballot.
Many voters told the Sun-Times they would feel more assured in their picks — and, experts say, a significant share of non-voters might be more inclined to join the process — if they had better access to clear, unbiased information to help them make choices.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Money
What to do if your hospital drops your Medicare Advantage plan
Hospitals around the country have been dropping Medicare Advantage plans due to issues with prior authorizations and denials.
By Kate Ashford | NerdWallet
 
An aerial view of the United Center
The Watchdogs
Why is Jerry Reinsdorf spending millions buying up parking lots around the United Center?
As the White Sox and Bulls owner seeks $1 billion in state funding for a new South Loop ballpark, he’s spending big to gobble up lots around the Bulls home, records show.
By Tim Novak and Robert Herguth
 