Gunman flees after fatal shooting inside Grand Crossing Subway
About 11:40 p.m., responding officers found the person with a gunshot wound to his head inside the restaurant in the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Grand Crossing restaurant late Thursday on the South Side.
About 11:40 p.m., responding officers found the person with a gunshot wound to his head inside the Subway, 53 W. 79th St., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
He was dead at the scene, Chicago fire officials said.
A male shooter who fled the eatery and no one was in custody.
Mayor Johnson spends $8.6 million on nine-month ShotSpotter deal — more than entire past year’s cost
The Latest
She left her husband of 20 years because his personality changed, but that was the result of anemia that’s now cured.
Look for Lily Gladstone, Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph to pick up statuettes as well.
Many voters told the Sun-Times they would feel more assured in their picks — and, experts say, a significant share of non-voters might be more inclined to join the process — if they had better access to clear, unbiased information to help them make choices.
Hospitals around the country have been dropping Medicare Advantage plans due to issues with prior authorizations and denials.
As the White Sox and Bulls owner seeks $1 billion in state funding for a new South Loop ballpark, he’s spending big to gobble up lots around the Bulls home, records show.