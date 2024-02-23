Gunman flees after fatal shooting inside Grand Crossing Subway

Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Grand Crossing restaurant late Thursday on the South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., responding officers found the person with a gunshot wound to his head inside the Subway, 53 W. 79th St., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He was dead at the scene, Chicago fire officials said.

A male shooter who fled the eatery and no one was in custody.

