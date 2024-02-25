South suburban man charged with fatal I-94 shooting

A South Suburban man has been charged in connection with an August 2023 fatal shooting on Interstate 94.

Calvin Woods, of Matteson, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Travon Mackie, Illinois State Police announced Sunday.

About 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 near Dolton Road and found an abandoned Audi A4 and a Toyota Camry crashed along the concrete median, state police said.

Mackie, the driver of the Camry, had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police said.

ISP Agents determined Woods was an occupant of the Audi. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident.

He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

