Man shot by police taken into custody following SWAT response in Ashburn: Source

A man shot by a Chicago police officer Saturday was taken into custody following a SWAT response in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side, according to a police source.

Officers initially responded to a report of gunfire picked up by the city's Shotspotter gunshot detection system shortly after 3 p.m., a police source told the Sun-Times.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates use of force incidents, posted about 4:15 p.m. that it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

Few details of shooting were available more than six hours later.

A spokesman for the police department said it was still being investigated and declined to provide details or say when more information would be made available.

The man barricaded himself inside a building, but was taken into custody about 7:30 p.m. after negotiations with police, according to the source, who said the man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

This is a developing story.