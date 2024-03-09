The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Crime Chicago Metro/State

Man shot by police taken into custody following SWAT response in Ashburn: Source

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates use of force incidents, posted about 4:15 p.m. that it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
A picture of a Chicago Police car

Sun-Times file photo

A man shot by a Chicago police officer Saturday was taken into custody following a SWAT response in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side, according to a police source.

Officers initially responded to a report of gunfire picked up by the city's Shotspotter gunshot detection system shortly after 3 p.m., a police source told the Sun-Times.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates use of force incidents, posted about 4:15 p.m. that it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

Few details of shooting were available more than six hours later.

A spokesman for the police department said it was still being investigated and declined to provide details or say when more information would be made available.

The man barricaded himself inside a building, but was taken into custody about 7:30 p.m. after negotiations with police, according to the source, who said the man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

This is a developing story.

