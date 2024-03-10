The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Crime News

Man found shot to death in Hermosa warehouse

The man, 55, was discovered inside the garage of a warehouse in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
red_crime_tape_e1555551855223.jpg

A man was found shot to death March 9, 2024, in Hermosa.

Sun-Times file photo

A 55-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday night inside a Hermosa warehouse.

The man was discovered about 9:30 p.m. inside the garage of a warehouse in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

