Man found shot to death in Hermosa warehouse

A 55-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday night inside a Hermosa warehouse.
The man was discovered about 9:30 p.m. inside the garage of a warehouse in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
