The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting

A worker at a store in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue was involved in a verbal dispute with other employees when he pulled out a handgun and fired, police said. An off-duty Oak Lawn police officer who was working as a guard and another guard were wounded. The gunman was arrested.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting
CPD-03.JPG

A worker at a store in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue around noon Monday was in a verbal dispute with other employees when he pulled out a handgun and fired at the group, police said.

Sun-Times wire

An off-duty Oak Lawn police officer was shot while working as a security guard at a store, Oak Lawn police said.

A worker at a store in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue was involved in a verbal dispute with other employees about noon Monday when he pulled out a handgun and fired at the group, police said. He hit an off-duty Oak Lawn police sergeant, who was there working as a security guard. Four shots struck his Kevlar. A fifth shot struck the officer in the leg.

The gun jammed, and the off-duty officer and another security guard detained the gunman before the off-duty officer applied a tourniquet to his own leg, police said.

The off-duty officer was taken to a nearby hospital. The other security guard suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The gunman was arrested and charges are pending.

Next Up In Crime
1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
CTA Red and Purple train service restored after track fire in Lake View
Woman hurt in South Chicago apartment fire dies
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
The Latest
Bus Crash Illinois
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
Authorities say a bus carrying students and teachers crossed into oncoming lanes Monday morning and struck a semitruck carrying sand. All four people on the bus and the truck driver were killed.
By Associated Press
 
TINYHOUSE-031224
News
City shuts down work on wooden ‘tiny house’ structure at Dan Ryan homeless encampment
The Orange Tent Project worked with architecture students to design a small but secure wooden structure that they believed would not require permits. Last week, days after construction began, the city issued a work stoppage order.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Michael Jordan
Columnists
The monetary fun and games of sports
Since the beginning, sports fans have complained about how much money star athletes make.
By Rick Telander
 
Farzin Parang, executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, on May 10, 2020.
Elections
Real estate groups ask the Illinois Supreme Court to block ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
The groups want the highest court to stop the effort to allow voters to approve increasing a sales tax on high-end properties before the March 19 primary.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel
 
After 61 employees were laid off in December, Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in Uptown, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Health
National Labor Relations Board files complaint against Howard Brown Health
In July the regional office of the NLRB found merit in accusations made against Howard Brown by union members alleging the organization bargained in bad faith amid layoffs early last year. The agency has been seeking a settlement between the two sides.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 