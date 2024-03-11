Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting

An off-duty Oak Lawn police officer was shot while working as a security guard at a store, Oak Lawn police said.

A worker at a store in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue was involved in a verbal dispute with other employees about noon Monday when he pulled out a handgun and fired at the group, police said. He hit an off-duty Oak Lawn police sergeant, who was there working as a security guard. Four shots struck his Kevlar. A fifth shot struck the officer in the leg.

The gun jammed, and the off-duty officer and another security guard detained the gunman before the off-duty officer applied a tourniquet to his own leg, police said.

The off-duty officer was taken to a nearby hospital. The other security guard suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The gunman was arrested and charges are pending.

