Gunman who caused SWAT standoff after January fatal shooting in Auburn Gresham charged
Kendall Fleming, an Auburn Gresham resident, allegedly shot and killed a man in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue on Jan. 12.
A 27-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in a January fatal shooting in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.
Kendall Fleming, an Auburn Gresham resident, allegedly shot and killed a man after the two had an argument in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue on Jan. 12, police said at the time of the shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fleming allegedly later barricaded himself in a nearby home when officers arrived, police said. A SWAT team was brought in, but when they entered the home, they didn't find anyone, police said.
Fleming was arrested on Wednesday in Auburn Gresham and he will make his first court appearance on Friday.
The Latest
En Peke’s Pozole, Petra Guerrero y su hijo Jonathan Macedo no sólo comparten su pasión, también dan una muestra gastronómica de su ciudad natal, ubicada en el estado mexicano de Guerrero.
Peke’s Pozole in Archer Heights began as a home business launched by Petra Guerrero, a Mexican immigrant.
La cocina mejor conocida como fusión latina o “Latin fusion” está de moda, ya que los sabores latinos se mezclan bien con otras gastronomías.
Fusion is in the spotlight as Latin flavors are melded with other cuisines.
Carmen Ollarves y su marido Tomás Alvarado llegaron a Chicago desde Venezuela hace casi dos años. Para recordar su país, suelen preparar un platillo de pasta inspirado en las comunidades italianas de Venezuela.