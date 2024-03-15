Gunman who caused SWAT standoff after January fatal shooting in Auburn Gresham charged

A 27-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in a January fatal shooting in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.

Kendall Fleming, an Auburn Gresham resident, allegedly shot and killed a man after the two had an argument in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue on Jan. 12, police said at the time of the shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fleming allegedly later barricaded himself in a nearby home when officers arrived, police said. A SWAT team was brought in, but when they entered the home, they didn't find anyone, police said.

Fleming was arrested on Wednesday in Auburn Gresham and he will make his first court appearance on Friday.

