Man found in I-94 rollover crash had been shot

A Chicago man found with gunshot wounds in the wreckage of a rollover crash on I-94 on Saturday night died, according to state police officials

Illinois State Police officers responded to a report of a rollover crash on I-94 near 170th Street about 6:10 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his vehicle. Police said the man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced died.

The man was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Erick Fatterwhite, 50. He lived in West Town..

No one was in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

