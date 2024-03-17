The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man found in I-94 rollover crash had been shot

Illinois State Police officers responding to a report of a rollover crash near 170th Street about 6:10 p.m. Saturday found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-03.JPG

Illinois state police offers responded to a report of a rollover crash on I-94 near 170th Street at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his vehicle who had been shot, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago man found with gunshot wounds in the wreckage of a rollover crash on I-94 on Saturday night died, according to state police officials

Illinois State Police officers responded to a report of a rollover crash on I-94 near 170th Street about 6:10 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his vehicle. Police said the man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced died.

The man was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Erick Fatterwhite, 50. He lived in West Town..

No one was in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

