One dead in fatal Orland Park shooting

A person was shot and killed early Wednesday in south suburban Orland Park.
Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of "perceived shots fired" in the 170th block of Redbud Lane, according to the Orland Park Police Department.
The victim was found dead inside a vehicle, police said. Their age and gender weren’t immediately available.
The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Orland Park police were investigating.
Man accused of killing boy, stabbing mom admitted he had shown up at home but was not kept in prison
The Latest
Mills isn’t preachy and knows her readers may not be ready to go full-on vegetarian. For her, it’s about small steps that can make meaningful changes.
Eileen O’Neill Burke, who stepped down from a seat on the appellate court to run for state’s attorney, took an early lead against her opponent Clayton Harris III.
Man accused of killing boy, stabbing mom admitted he had shown up at home but was not kept in prison
Crosetti Brand, 37, changed his story when he testified before parole officials, who ultimately decided to release him on March 12, a day before the attack at his ex-girlfriend’s North Side apartment.
Bride is excited about getting wild but knows sexy games and double entendres will make a few conservative friends uncomfortable.
Lab tests of hemp products sold in Chicago showed wildly varying levels of THC and unexpected cannabinoids in edibles and flowers. Lawmakers are calling for the items to be regulated.