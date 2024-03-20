The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

One dead in fatal Orland Park shooting

Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of “perceived shots fired” in the 170th block of Redbud Lane, according to the Orland Park Police Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE One dead in fatal Orland Park shooting
Crime scene tape

A person was shot and killed March 20, 2024 in south suburban Orland Park.

Sun-Times file

A person was shot and killed early Wednesday in south suburban Orland Park.

Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of "perceived shots fired" in the 170th block of Redbud Lane, according to the Orland Park Police Department.

The victim was found dead inside a vehicle, police said. Their age and gender weren’t immediately available.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Orland Park police were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man accused of killing boy, stabbing mom admitted he had shown up at home but was not kept in prison
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in South Side hit-and-run crash
Cook County state’s attorney race down to the wire
Chicago sues Glock over design that allows easy conversion to machine guns
Appeals court upholds $1.1 million for investigator who refused to change findings on CPD shootings
13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in Grand Crossing
The Latest
BUILD LDN: Deliciously Ella
Taste
Home chef Ella Mills offers plant-based recipes for anyone tempted by a healthier way to eat
Mills isn’t preachy and knows her readers may not be ready to go full-on vegetarian. For her, it’s about small steps that can make meaningful changes.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Running against each other in the Democratic March 19 primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Clayton Harris III and Eileen O’Neill Burke.
Elections
O’Neill Burke maintains close lead in heated race for Cook County state’s attorney
Eileen O’Neill Burke, who stepped down from a seat on the appellate court to run for state’s attorney, took an early lead against her opponent Clayton Harris III.
By Matthew HendricksonTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Police investigate the scene outside Peterson Plaza on Ravenswood Avenue, where a woman was stabbed and an 11-year-old boy was fatally wounded last Wednesday.
Crime
Man accused of killing boy, stabbing mom admitted he had shown up at home but was not kept in prison
Crosetti Brand, 37, changed his story when he testified before parole officials, who ultimately decided to release him on March 12, a day before the attack at his ex-girlfriend’s North Side apartment.
By Tom Schuba
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_495.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Some bridesmaids won’t like bawdy bachelorette party
Bride is excited about getting wild but knows sexy games and double entendres will make a few conservative friends uncomfortable.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Different colored gummy bears in a ceramic bowl.
The Watchdogs
Hemp products often mislabeled, posing potential danger to consumers, Chicago researcher finds
Lab tests of hemp products sold in Chicago showed wildly varying levels of THC and unexpected cannabinoids in edibles and flowers. Lawmakers are calling for the items to be regulated.
By Stephanie Zimmermann and Tom Schuba
 