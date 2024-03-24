Police search for three men in Harlem Irving Plaza jewelry store robbery

Police are looking for three men who robbed a jewelry store at Harlem Irving Plaza on Sunday.

About 4:30 p.m., Norridge police responded to Zevar Jewelers for a report of three men smashing glass display cases and stealing items, police said.

The trio got away with an unknown amount of merchandise and fled in a dark gray sedan, which police said may have had two others inside.

No one is in custody.

Norridge police are asking anyone with information or videos of the incident to contact them at (708) 453-4770.

