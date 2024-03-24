The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Police search for three men in Harlem Irving Plaza jewelry store robbery

Norridge police responded to Zevar Jewelers about 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of three men smashing glass display cases and stealing items, police said. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police search for three men in Harlem Irving Plaza jewelry store robbery
CPD-03.JPG

Three men entered Zevar Jewelers in Harlem Irving Plaza on Sunday afternoon, smashed cases and left with merchandise, police said.

Sun-Times file

Police are looking for three men who robbed a jewelry store at Harlem Irving Plaza on Sunday.

About 4:30 p.m., Norridge police responded to Zevar Jewelers for a report of three men smashing glass display cases and stealing items, police said.

The trio got away with an unknown amount of merchandise and fled in a dark gray sedan, which police said may have had two others inside.

No one is in custody.

Norridge police are asking anyone with information or videos of the incident to contact them at (708) 453-4770.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with fatal shooting on Bishop Ford expressway
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Little Village
Newborn girl being checked at a hospital after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham that left 2 adults wounded
Mail ballots trickling in cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over Clayton Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Chicago police officer hurt, man killed in gunfire exchange in Humboldt Park
The Latest
Obit-de Brunoff. Babar author Laurent de Brunhoff signs the wall, while celebrating 75 years of the book on Friday, April 21, 2006 at Mabel's Fables in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. De Brunhoff, a Paris native who moved to the U.S. in the 1980s, March 22 at his home in Key West, Florida.
Laurent de Brunhoff, author and artist who made Babar the elephant world-famous, dies at 98
Just 12 years old when his father, Jean de Brunhoff died, Laurent was an adult when he drew upon his own gifts as a painter and storyteller and released dozens of books about the elephant who reigns over Celesteville.
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press National Writer
 
Kevin Hart
Celebrities
Comedian Kevin Hart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American humor
Now in its 25th year, the Mark Twain Prize annually honors performers who have made a lasting impact on humor and culture.
By Ashraf Khalil | Associated Press
 
Mike Tomlin’s .647 winning percentage ranks 12th all-time among coaches with at least 100 games.
Bears
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: QB Justin Fields can learn from starter Russell Wilson
The Steelers have been clear with Justin Fields about where he stands in their quarterback room, coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday at the NFL’s annual meeting.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago White Sox Workout
White Sox
GM Chris Getz likes what he sees from White Sox; manager Pedro Grifol says see for yourself
Getz likes how White Sox pitching staff is coming together
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
News
A sea of green, a sense of community as Shamrock Shuffle returns to Grant Park
The 43rd annual 8K run kicked off Sunday at Columbus Drive and Monroe Street. ‘It’s just a great experience, especially the feeling of running with a big group of people,’ said one runner about racing.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 