Saturday, March 30, 2024
14-year-old boy critically wounded in Englewood shooting

About 11:25 a.m., the teen was standing outside in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue when someone walked up and shot him once in the upper chest area, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was shot and critically wounded March 30, 2024 on the South Side.

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

