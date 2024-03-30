14-year-old boy critically wounded in Englewood shooting
About 11:25 a.m., the teen was standing outside in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue when someone walked up and shot him once in the upper chest area, Chicago police said.
A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
