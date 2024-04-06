The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Chicago man faces murder charges in Chatham homicide

Dontrell Anderson, 26, was arrested Saturday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, police said. He is being charged with first-degree murder and a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
BAIL-091923-05.JPG

People walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago man faces murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in February, police said.

Dontrell Anderson, 26, was arrested Saturday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, a town about 170 miles north of Chicago, police said. He is being charged with first-degree murder and a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death.

Itzel Camarena, 24, was found unresponsive in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue between 9 and 10 a.m. Feb. 18, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

She was found with "apparent trauma to the neck area" and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Surveillance video from the night of Feb. 17 showed Anderson drag the woman’s body from an apartment and leave it behind a dumpster in an alley on the block she was found, prosecutors alleged in court documents.

Anderson was in court Saturday and was ordered held in custody pending trial.

