The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Crime Chicago

1 killed, 1 wounded in Woodlawn shooting

The two were standing on a sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 1 wounded in Woodlawn shooting
POLICE, CRIME, SHOOTING, BULLET

Sun-Times stock photo POLICE, CRIME, SHOOTING, BULLET ORG XMIT: CST1503261538582659

Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media/Sun-Times Media

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The two were standing on a sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

Ozarius Jones, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 33, was grazed in the arm and was listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 15, shot during fight at Ogden Park
El arma del agente de policía asesinado se encontró en la casa de un pariente del sospechoso
Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Vernon Hills
New police stats give Chicago City Council ammo to support keeping ShotSpotter
What to know about the shooting of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
Boy, 16, shot while in Woodlawn home
The Latest
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox’ Korey Lee making tangible, intangibles progress
“He’s going to be a leader down the road,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Train cars from Amtrak’s state-supported Lincoln Service.
Transportation
Amtrak adds new trains between Chicago and Twin Cities
The new service, one train in each direction, overlaps the current Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee and Empire Builder service between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.
By David Struett
 
City Hall
Cutting speed limit to 25 mph could make 'dramatic difference' in traffic deaths, experts tell City Council
The default speed limit on Chicago side streets is 30 mph, but lowering it to 25 mph could “go a really long way” toward reducing traffic deaths, which have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, city Department of Transportation officials said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A demonstrator at the Democratic National Convention fights off tear gas as he walks in front of a police barricade at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago in 1968.
Columnists
Memories of Chicago in 1968 from a top lawyer who felt like 'Dorothy from Kansas in "The Wizard of Oz"'
“I remember coming out of my apartment one day and spotting Chicago cops dragging young protesters out of one section of Lincoln Park and shoving them into trucks, while nearby poet Allen Ginsberg was chanting in a circle of peaceful protesters not far away from the radical Abby Hoffman,” remembers Dan Webb, who later became a U.S. attorney.
By Michael Sneed
 
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 21 Savage performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
Music
Live Nation Concert Week: How to get $25 tickets to hundreds of shows
Concerts by 21 Savage, New Kids on the Block, Vampire Weekend are among the shows available through the promotion.
By USA TODAY
 