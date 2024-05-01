1 killed, 1 wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The two were standing on a sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

Ozarius Jones, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 33, was grazed in the arm and was listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported.