1 killed, 1 wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.
The two were standing on a sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
Ozarius Jones, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 33, was grazed in the arm and was listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
“He’s going to be a leader down the road,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
The new service, one train in each direction, overlaps the current Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee and Empire Builder service between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.
Cutting speed limit to 25 mph could make 'dramatic difference' in traffic deaths, experts tell City Council
The default speed limit on Chicago side streets is 30 mph, but lowering it to 25 mph could “go a really long way” toward reducing traffic deaths, which have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, city Department of Transportation officials said.
Memories of Chicago in 1968 from a top lawyer who felt like 'Dorothy from Kansas in "The Wizard of Oz"'
“I remember coming out of my apartment one day and spotting Chicago cops dragging young protesters out of one section of Lincoln Park and shoving them into trucks, while nearby poet Allen Ginsberg was chanting in a circle of peaceful protesters not far away from the radical Abby Hoffman,” remembers Dan Webb, who later became a U.S. attorney.
Concerts by 21 Savage, New Kids on the Block, Vampire Weekend are among the shows available through the promotion.