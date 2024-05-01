The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Crime Suburban Chicago

Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Vernon Hills

A 67-year-old woman and 77-year-old man were both found shot to death Wednesday morning inside a home in the 400 block of Cherry Valley Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Vernon Hills couple was found dead Wednesday morning in what police in the north suburb are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded to reports of two people dead inside a single-family home in the 400 block of Cherry Valley Road at about 9:20 a.m., Vernon Hills police said in news release.

After entering the home, officers found a 67-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Police say they believe the man and woman were married and lived at the home.

A weapon was found, and there were no signs of forced entry into the home, officials said.

Preliminary indications suggest the incident was a murder-suicide and presents no threat to the public, authorities said.

