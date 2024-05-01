The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Crime News Woodlawn

Boy, 16, shot while in Woodlawn home

The boy was in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, shot while in Woodlawn home
ambulance.jpg

The boy was in good condition after being shot in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue

Sun-Times file photo

A teenage boy was shot early Wednesday while inside a Woodlawn home, police said.

He was sitting near a window of the residence in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone outside fired shots around midnight, according to police.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

No arrests have been made and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Ride share passenger takes off with vehicle in Old Town
Mayor Brandon Johnson chooses 7 members to serve on Chicago's permanent police oversight commission
What happened before Mayor Brandon Johnson finally agreed to stay away from slain offcer's funeral?
Gun of slain Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca found at Far South Side home of suspect's relative
Man found fatally shot in Chatham apartment building
FBI seeks Skokie bank robber who escaped on CTA bus
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: She won't talk to me, but I dream of a life with her anyway
In love with a former boss who has cut off communication, reader considers waiting for her to come around but knows it’s better to move on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A display of a marijuana leaf, CBD-related powder and tincture in a bottle.
Other Views
To protect children, Illinois must crack down on products with dangerous delta-8
Delta-8, a synthetic hemp-derived THC intoxicant with serious side effects, shows up in products sold at mini-marts and other locations near schools. Better regulation of hemp products will protect kids from these dangerous products.
By Tiffany Chappell Ingram
 
Small Business
Four Chicago companies make Yelp's 2024 list of top 100 small businesses
The annual list includes businesses that fall into a number of categories, such as automotive, beauty, books, fitness, fashion, food, home decor and home repair.
By Amy Yee
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Outdoors
Reminder comes that May is big-fish month in Illinois
Clyde Swan catching a big northern pike drives home a reminder that May is big-fish month in Illinois.
By Dale Bowman
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 1, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 