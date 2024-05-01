The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Ride share passenger takes off with vehicle in Old Town

No one was injured and detectives are investigating the theft.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
cpd.png

The theft happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West North Avenue, police said.

Sun-Times file photo

A passenger in a ride-share vehicle drove away with the car while its driver stopped at an Old Town gas station late Tuesday.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West North Avenue, police said.

No one was injured and the female passenger has not been arrested, police said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

