The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Suspect in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca arrested in Glendale Heights — with Huesca's own handcuffs

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, was taken into custody without incident shortly after 7 p.m. following a “multi-state investigation” that also involved CPD and “many other” law enforcement agencies.

By  Kade Heather and Tom Schuba
   
Police released these photos and portions of a surveillance video to help identify a person of interest in their investigation into the killing of Officer Luis Huesca early Sunday in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Gage Park.

Provided by the Chicago Police Department

The suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca was arrested Wednesday in west suburban Glendale Heights — with the slain officer’s own handcuffs used to detain him, according to law enforcement sources.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, was taken into custody without incident shortly after 7 p.m. following a “multi-state investigation” that involved the Chicago Police Department and “many other” law enforcement agencies, according to Belkis Sandoval, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Tate on Friday night, when documents filed by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged him with first-degree murder in the April 21 shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Luis Huesca

Luis Huesca

Chicago Police Department

Huesca was driving home from work in his police uniform when he was carjacked and shot around 2:50 a.m. on April 21 in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, not far from Huesca’s home.

A ShotSpotter alert was sent out at 2:53 a.m. for 5501 S. Kedzie Ave., which is around the corner and down the block from where Huesca was found about six minutes later. Roughly 30 gunshots were fired and it’s unclear whether Huesca returned fire, according to sources.

Huesca’s Toyota 4Runner was stolen and later recovered blocks away, sources said. His gun was not found at the scene.

Huesca had been on the police force for six years and was two days away from his 31st birthday.

This is a developing story

