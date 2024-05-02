Man, 54, fatally shot on Roseland sidewalk

A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 54-year-old was on a sidewalk about 6:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating.