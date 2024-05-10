Judge seals records in case of man accused of killing 11-year-old boy, critically injuring mother

Citing the need to ensure a fair trial, a Cook County judge on Friday ordered some records sealed in the case of a man accused of killing an 11-year-old boy and critically injuring his mother in an Edgewater apartment earlier this year.

Crosetti Brand, 37, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the March 13 attack, which happened just a day after Brand was released from prison.

In an April 30 motion, prosecutors asked Judge Angela Petrone to seal all records that “contain factual allegations or summaries until after the trial,” or whenever the case is disposed.

Prosecutors said they expected to file documents that would contain allegations of prior incidents involving Brand “which are not of public record and are of a sensitive nature.”

They did not elaborate.

Petrone granted the request on Friday, writing that she believed sealing the documents was necessary to protect Brand’s right “to receive a fair and impartial jury trial.”

Sealing records in criminal cases that have attracted media attention is not uncommon, but aspects of the case against Brand have raised questions about what the courts and state officials might have done to keep Brand in prison.

Brand allegedly forced his way into the home as the family was getting ready for school and began repeatedly stabbing the woman. Her son, Jayden Perkins, tried to intervene and was also stabbed repeatedly. The woman suffered serious injuries but survived the attack. Her son did not.

Jayden Perkins Provided

The woman had reported that Brand was “stalking her” when he showed up outside her house in February, according to a parole violation report obtained through a public records request.

Brand had been released from prison last October after serving a sentence in a domestic violence case involving a different woman. Perkin’s mother was notified of his release because she was the victim in previous domestic violence cases against him, including repeated violations of protection orders, prosecutors have said.

Parole officials followed up with Brand, who allegedly told them he had just been looking for an apartment. Brand turned himself in after the February incident and was cited for a series of alleged parole violations, including coming into contact with the woman.

But weeks later, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board decided to release him when Brand changed his story and denied going to her home.

Two parole officials have since resigned. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement that “it is clear that evidence in this case was not given the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve.”

Jayden’s mother sought an emergency order of protection against Brand before a Cook County judge but was denied.

Jayden’s mother told Judge Thomas Nowinski that Brand sent text messages and had gone to her apartment, but that police wouldn’t take a report and instead directed her to get an order of protection.

While officials have said the woman had an active order of protection, the woman told Nowinski that she did not.

Because Brand was still locked up, Nowinski ruled that the woman’s case didn’t amount to an emergency and set a hearing for March 13 — the morning of the attack. Brand had been released from prison on March 12.

Brand has denied the charges and said he will serve as his own attorney, despite a stern warning from a judge that it was a bad idea.

Last month, he filed a motion to dismiss the charges in the case, which Judge Petrone denied during the same hearing on Friday, according to court records.

Brand has been ordered held at the Cook County Jail pending trial. He is currently appealing that order. His next hearing is set for Monday.

