Friday, May 10, 2024
Lockport man charged with hate crime, attempted murder in shooting of neighbor

The victim, Melissa Robertson, 45, remains in critical condition Friday. Authorities say the shooting was “racially motivated” because the victim’s two sons are Black.

By  Kade Heather
   
Melissa Robertson, 45, (left) shown in this GoFundMe photograph, was shot and critically injured in Lockport Township on May 7 in what police describe as a “racially motivated” incident because her two sons are Black.

Natalie Beyer/Provided

A Lockport Township man has been charged after he allegedly shot a neighbor in what authorities describe as a “racially motivated” shooting because the victim’s two sons are Black.

John Shadbar, 70, is charged with attempted murder, committing a hate crime and seven other charges. He is accused of shooting his neighbor, a 45-year-old woman, with an assault rifle Tuesday evening outside their far southwest suburban homes near 144th Place and Rickerman Road, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

The victim, Melissa Robertson, remains in critical condition Friday. She suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen that damaged her colon and spleen and shattered multiple ribs, which were removed during surgery, her family said on GoFundMe. Another bullet tore off parts of her thumb and index finger, requiring reconstructive hand surgery.

A judge ordered Shadbar held in custody while awaiting trial during a detention hearing Thursday.

Shadbar.jpeg

John Shadbar

Will County sheriff’s office

A search of Shadbar’s home led deputies to find five firearms hidden inside a wall: two AK-47 style rifles, a shotgun and two handguns, authorities said. Shadbar was arrested for a felony in 1979, and his Firearm Owner’s Identification card has been revoked since then, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Will County deputies were called to Shadbar’s home twice in March following a complaint that he shot fireworks and “possibly a gun” over Robertson’s fence. The other response was after Shadbar allegedly was “acting very agitated and yelling at the victim and her children,” authorities said.

Robertson’s family told other media outlets they have been subject to harassment and racial slurs from Shadbar since they moved to the area about 10 years ago.

“She is fighting for her life right now over hate … over hate,” her sister Theresa Robertson-Proano told NBC Chicago.

Robertson’s family began a fundraiser to help pay for her medical bills.

“Melissa has always found love in her heart to open her home to friends and family when they need a place to stay,” her niece, Natalie Beyer, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“She’s that compassionate person who takes in stray and orphaned animals. She has not had an easy life. She had a heart transplant as a teen. She’s also experienced years of hardship, but it’s only made her more loving and loyal.”

Shadbar is due back in court May 23.

Shadbar’s wife works as a correctional officer for the Cook County sheriff’s office. She is being investigated by the department as a result of the shooting and has been de-deputized while the investigation is ongoing, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

