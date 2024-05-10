Man fatally shot while walking in Dunning

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The 24-year-old was walking about 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
The Chicago Teachers Union is set for its own lobby day to ask for money for Chicago schools. But coming to town with two weeks left can mean settling for leftovers, and if the budget is as tight as the governor says, there may not be any leftovers for CPS.
Twenty-five more entries will be allowed to participate next month, still down from last year’s 199.
On top of everything else that sparks optimism at Halas Hall right now, Williams showed up to rookie minicamp well ahead of where most players in his position would be.
Swanson had been dealing with the injury for two weeks.
The Hyde Park Art Center is staging “The United Colors of Robert Earl Paige,” the largest exhibition to date of the artist’s work, through Oct. 27. Beyond fabrics, it spans clay, textiles, collage and paintings on walls and floors.