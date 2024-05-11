The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Deaths of man, woman investigated as murder-suicide in Joliet

Investigators believe a 32-year-old man stabbed his wife, 35, during an argument at a home in the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue and then stabbed himself.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man killed his wife Saturday in Joliet during an argument and then killed himself, according to police in the southwest suburb.

The 32-year-old man stabbed his wife, 35, outside a home in the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue and then stabbed himself, police said. They were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where both were pronounced dead.

The couple, who have not been identified, were in the process of divorcing, police said.

A 3-year-old child was inside the home at the time of the attack, but was not hurt, police said. The state’s Department of Children and Family Services had been notified.

