Man shot to death during fight in Grand Crossing

A man was shot to death during a fight early Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the 30-year-old man and another person were in the 7400 block of South State Street when an argument turned physical, according to Chicago police.

The man was then shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooter fled in an SUV and no one was in custody.

