Man, 68, grazed by bullet near Humboldt Park home

A 68-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Saturday in Humboldt Park.

He was outside about 6:45 p.m. in the rear of a home in the 3200 block of West Beach Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to his ear and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.