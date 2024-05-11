Man, 68, grazed by bullet near Humboldt Park home

A 68-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Saturday in Humboldt Park.
He was outside about 6:45 p.m. in the rear of a home in the 3200 block of West Beach Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a graze wound to his ear and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
