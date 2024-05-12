Man critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting

A man who was shot in West Garfield Park on Sunday night has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The man, 40, was on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue about 7:10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, hitting the man in both legs, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.