Man wounded in Roseland shooting
A man, 22, was in an alley near the 10800 block of South Indiana Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday, when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
