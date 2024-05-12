The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Man wounded in Roseland shooting

A man, 22, was in an alley near the 10800 block of South Indiana Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday, when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on Sunday afternoon was hospitalized, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody.

