Teen wounded in Loop knife attack

A teen was stabbed in the Loop near the Goodman Theater on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Dearborn Avenue about 4:40 p.m. when four men approached him, two of whom produced knives and stabbed him in the back, police said. The victim was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.