Sunday, May 12, 2024
Teen wounded in Loop knife attack

A 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Dearborn Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Sunday when four men approached him, two of whom produced knives and stabbed him in the back, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Dearborn Avenue about 4:40 p.m. when four men approached him, two of whom produced knives and stabbed him in the back, police said. The victim was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

