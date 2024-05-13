Man dies days after gas station shooting in South Shore
Malik Washington, 24, and man, 35, were standing outside a gas station May 2 in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a car drove by and someone from inside opened fire around 7:30 p.m.
A man died days after he was shot while standing outside a gas station in the South Shore neighborhood.
Malik Washington, 24, and man, 35, were standing outside a gas station about 7:30 p.m. May 2 in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Washington was struck in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He died of his injuries Saturday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The other man was struck in the buttocks and was taken to the same hospital, where he was in fair condition.
No arrests were made.
