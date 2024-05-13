The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
Neighbors shaken after 24-year-old father shot, killed in Dunning

Zet Rodriguez-Lara had a 6-month-old daughter and family members remember him as a “great father, friend and brother,” according to a GoFundMe page.

By  Jessica Ma, General assignment reporter
   
A small memorial with flowers and candles on the 3900 block of N. Pittsburgh Ave. on Monday, May 13, 2024.

A small memorial with flowers and candles are laid out on the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue on Monday were a 24-year-old man was shot and killed on the block Friday morning.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The shooting of a 24-year-old father in Dunning Friday morning left neighbors fearful for their safety.

Zet Rodriguez-Lara was walking on the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue when someone fatally shot him around 7 a.m., Chicago police said. The police released the two men detained for questioning in connection with the homicide Sunday.

“We can confirm the two persons of interest have been released without charging and the investigation remains active and ongoing,” a spokesperson told the Sun-Times on Monday.

Surveillance footage circulating purportedly shows someone dressed in black shoot Rodriguez-Lara in front of someone’s front lawn — a block down from Rodriguez-Lara’s home. Rodriguez-Lara falls onto the ground, crying out “Help,” as the shooter runs down the street.

Witnesses also heard Rodriguez-Lara call out “I’m shot, I’m shot,” according to the police report.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified due to safety concerns, said his mother was startled by a “loud bang” and screaming at 7 a.m. Friday. She came outside to see the commotion, he said.

Another neighbor, a medic, rushed out to help. “She administered aid as best as she could,” he said.

Neighbors used to see more police cars in the area, he said. Police officers live on the block, so they expected the neighborhood to be safe, he added.

“This is what made us want to move here,” he said. “For [the shooting] to happen here and once it hits your home turf, it’s very different.”

He said the release of the two people detained was “scary.” Neighbors fear retaliation from the shooter and want “answers” from officials as to who committed the crime.

“Our biggest concern right now is that these people are still out there. What are the next steps to finding the perpetrators?” he said.

Another neighbor, who also declined to be identified, said she was “surprised” that the shooting happened in broad daylight.

“People are going to work. Kids are going to school. That’s the most upsetting thing to me,” she said.

An autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Zet Rodriguez-Lara holds his newborn daughter in a hospital chair wearing a flannel shirt and glasses.

Zet Rodriguez-Lara, who was shot to death in Dunning Friday morning, “was a great father, friend, and and brother,” said the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the 24-year-old father and his family.

GoFundMe

Rodriguez-Lara had a 6-month-old daughter. He was a “great father, friend and brother,” according to a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a funeral and wake. As of early Monday evening, more than $9,000 out of the $25,000 goal had been raised.

“He was a great man and very hard working,” said Maggie Berman, who is organizing the fundraiser on GoFundMe. “He took care of my sister more than anyone has.”

