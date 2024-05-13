Woman shot, killed in Washington Park home

A woman was shot to death in the kitchen of a Washington Park home Sunday night.
The woman, 21, was found on the kitchen floor of a home in the 6100 block of South King Drive about 9:55 p.m., Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago medical center, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Her name hasn’t been released.
No other information was available.
The Latest
Pedro Casillas Jr., de 34 años, fue visto por última vez saliendo de su residencia de Cicero a eso de las 12:45 p.m. del 28 de abril, según el Departamento de Policía de Cicero.
'Silent Spring' sparked a movement that saved some of our most iconic wildlife species from extinction
Author Rachel Carson’s book about the threat posed by the pesticide DDT ultimately led to the creation of the EPA and other environmental milestones.
El objetivo es dar a los estudiantes que inicialmente no se ven a sí mismos yendo a una escuela de cuatro años, un impulso que podría ayudarles a obtener una licenciatura, ya que pocos estudiantes de dos años lo hacen ahora.
Tiago Uribe y Yolanda Salinas, que ganaron un concurso en línea para encender la fuente, se encontraron entre los cientos de personas y artistas que rodeaban la Fuente de Buckingham, de 97 años de antigüedad, mientras el viento calaba en los rostros de la gente.
Get the L out? Pressure mounts for CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. to quit or be fired: 'It’s time for a change'
Of the City Council’s 50 members, 19 — and counting — have signed a non-binding resolution demanding Carter’s ouster. The resolution lays out a lengthy bill of particulars against Carter.