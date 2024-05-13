Woman shot, killed in Washington Park home

A woman was shot to death in the kitchen of a Washington Park home Sunday night.

The woman, 21, was found on the kitchen floor of a home in the 6100 block of South King Drive about 9:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago medical center, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Her name hasn’t been released.

No other information was available.