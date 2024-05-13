The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
Woman shot, killed in Washington Park home

The woman, 21, was found with a gunshot wound on the kitchen floor of a home in the 6100 block of South King Drive about 9:55 p.m. Sunday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Police Department crime scene tape | Sun-Times file photo

A woman was shot to death in the kitchen of a Washington Park home Sunday night.

The woman, 21, was found on the kitchen floor of a home in the 6100 block of South King Drive about 9:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago medical center, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Her name hasn’t been released.

No other information was available.

