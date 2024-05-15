1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Englewood store
The men were in a store parking lot in the 700 block of West 71st Street about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 35-year-old man was killed. Two others were wounded.
A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Englewood on Tuesday night.
The men were standing in a parking lot of a store in the 700 block of West 71st Street when someone fired shots about 9:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
His name hasn’t been released.
Another man, 38, was also shot several times and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition. A third man, 34, took himself to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and was released.
No arrests were made.
