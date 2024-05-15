The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Crime

1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Englewood store

The men were in a store parking lot in the 700 block of West 71st Street about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 35-year-old man was killed. Two others were wounded.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Englewood store
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG

A man, 64, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 9 p.m. when a man walked up to him and shot him in the head and chest, police said. The man died at the scene.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Englewood on Tuesday night.

The men were standing in a parking lot of a store in the 700 block of West 71st Street when someone fired shots about 9:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Another man, 38, was also shot several times and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition. A third man, 34, took himself to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and was released.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Former Loretto Hospital executive accused of embezzling nearly $500,000
Gerald Reed's decadeslong Chicago double murder case ends with not-guilty finding
Man walking to his car is shot to death in Bridgeview
Eagle eye? FBI found Arnold Palmer's Masters green jacket on sale in Chicago as it uncovered $5.6M theft
Family sues over killing of assistant principal in Loop high-rise
Muerte de un padre de familia de 24 años conmociona a sus vecinos del noroeste de Chicago
The Latest
DEPAUL-051624 2.jpgStudents walkout of class at DePaul university in protest of the attacks by Israel on civilians in Palestine on Wednesday May 15 2024. Protesters gathered in the quad where a protest encampment has been taking place for over 2 weeks. | Jim Vondruska/For Sun-Times
Israel-Hamas War
DePaul students commemorate Nakba Day with rally
Students and faculty walked out of class to gather at the pro-Palestinian encampment and call for divestment from companies doing business with Israel.
By Isabel Funk, Intern
 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) ORG XMIT: 776124022
La Voz Chicago
Liza Colón-Zayas connects with her inner child in John Krasinski film 'IF'
Best known for her role as Tina in the award-winning Hulu series “The Bear,” Colón-Zayas is hitting the big screen this week in director John Krasinski’s new children’s movie “IF” alongside a star-studded voiceover cast.
By Ambar Colón, Assistant Editor, La Voz Chicago
 
Land O'Frost plant
Money
Land O'Frost to close Pullman manufacturing plant, cut 215 jobs
Headquartered in Munster, Indiana, the company said it’s the country’s largest family-owned packaged meats manufacturer and it has about 1,500 employees.
By Amy Yee, Business & Economy Reporter
 
20240515_134424.jpg
Education
CPS, CTU converge on Springfield to ask lawmakers about more money for schools
CTU members took buses to the state capital and split into groups to meet with legislators and make their case for additional funding as CPS faces a nearly $400 million budget deficit for next school year and some schools are reporting cuts.
By Nader Issa, Education reporter
 
The Bears will likely get an extra road game against the Raiders this year under the NFL’s new 17-game season.
Bears
Bears' 2024 schedule features Week 6 against Jaguars in London, Thanksgiving vs. the Lions
The Bears have known since January that they were set to play a game in London this year. Now, they have a date and an opponent.
By Patrick Finley, Chicago Bears reporter
 