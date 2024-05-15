The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

3 shot, 1 fatally, outside Englewood store

The three men were in the parking lot of a store when shots were fired about 9:40 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Chicago police.

The men were standing in the parking lot of a store in the 700 block of West 71st Street around 9:40 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said.

A 35-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. His name has not been released.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the body. The third victim, 34, walked into St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm. He was treated and released.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

