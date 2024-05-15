3 shot, 1 fatally, outside Englewood store

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Chicago police.
The men were standing in the parking lot of a store in the 700 block of West 71st Street around 9:40 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said.
A 35-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. His name has not been released.
A 38-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the body. The third victim, 34, walked into St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm. He was treated and released.
No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.
