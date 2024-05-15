The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Crime News

Burglar breaks into Boystown church overnight 'It's sad:' pastor

Around 4:45 a.m., someone broke the front glass door of the church, located at 3338 N. Broadway and took items from an office, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CHURCH-01.jpg

Broadway United Methodist Church was broken into early Wednesday in Boystown.

Pat Nabong, Sun-Times

Someone broke into the Broadway United Methodist Church in Boystown early Wednesday, officials said.

Around 4:45 a.m., the burglar broke the front glass door of the church, located at 3338 N. Broadway and took items from an office, Chicago police said.

The thief then got into an orange SUV and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Alka Lyall, a pastor at the church, told the Sun-Times she “felt sad not only for the damage that we’re experiencing, but also for the person feeling so under-resourced that they have to resort to this level.”

“It’s sad that something like this happens but it happens all the time,” Lyall told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Two main entrance windows and an office window were broken, according to Lyall, and a laptop in the office remained untouched.

No one was in custody.

