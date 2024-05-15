The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Former Loretto Hospital executive accused of embezzling nearly $500,000

Heather Bergdahl, 37, a former hospital administrator, is accused of sending checks worth nearly $500,000 to another individual and receving thousands in return. The charges derive from an ongoing federal grand jury investigation into the Austin hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Former Loretto Hospital executive accused of embezzling nearly $500,000
Loretto Hospital exterior

Loretto Hospital in Austin. During the pandemic, the city cut off the hospital’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines after learning that the hospital was giving shots to people who weren’t qualified to receive them.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

A former executive at Loretto Hospital has been charged with helping to embezzle nearly half a million dollars from the West Side facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heather Bergdahl, 37, was charged with embezzlement from a federally funded program in a criminal complaint filed last week.

The charges derive from an ongoing federal grand jury investigation into Loretto Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination program in which doses were given to people not yet eligible to receive them, including Cook County judges and employees at the Trump International Hotel & Tower.

Related

Bergdahl, as the safety-net hospital’s chief transformation officer, is accused of issuing 11 checks worth $486,540 to bank accounts of companies under the name of someone only identified as “Individual A” in the criminal complaint.

Details of “Individual A’s” employment history listed in the complaint match those of former Loretto Hospital Chief Financial Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed, who has not been criminally charged.

Bergdahl allegedly started sending the checks in June 2021 when Ahmed created the business bank accounts. Ahmed’s companies then sent tens of thousands of dollars back to Bergdahl within the next several months, according to the complaint.

Bergdahl was arrested last week in Houston, where she currently resides. She appeared in federal court Monday and was ordered to be released on bond.

Ahmed resigned from the hospital in March 2021, on the same day that the Loretto Hospital board of trustees voted to fire him in connection with the unauthorized vaccine distribution.

Around the same time, city officials cut off Loretto Hospital’s vaccine supply after learning of previous doses that were administered to individuals who did not qualify for the vaccine at a time when it was in short supply.

Bergdahl left the hospital in March 2022, a month before Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller resigned.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Englewood store
Gerald Reed's decadeslong Chicago double murder case ends with not-guilty finding
Man walking to his car is shot to death in Bridgeview
Eagle eye? FBI found Arnold Palmer's Masters green jacket on sale in Chicago as it uncovered $5.6M theft
Family sues over killing of assistant principal in Loop high-rise
Muerte de un padre de familia de 24 años conmociona a sus vecinos del noroeste de Chicago
The Latest
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG
Crime
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Englewood store
The men were in a store parking lot in the 700 block of West 71st Street about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 35-year-old man was killed. Two others were wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) ORG XMIT: 776124022
La Voz Chicago
Liza Colón-Zayas connects with her inner child in John Krasinski film 'IF'
Best known for her role as Tina in the award-winning Hulu series “The Bear,” Colón-Zayas is hitting the big screen this week in director John Krasinski’s new children’s movie “IF” alongside a star-studded voiceover cast.
By Ambar Colón, Assistant Editor, La Voz Chicago
 
Land O'Frost plant
Money
Land O'Frost to close Pullman manufacturing plant, cut 215 jobs
Headquartered in Munster, Indiana, the company said it’s the country’s largest family-owned packaged meats manufacturer and it has about 1,500 employees.
By Amy Yee, Business & Economy Reporter
 
20240515_134424.jpg
Education
CPS, CTU converge on Springfield to ask lawmakers about more money for schools
CTU members took buses to the state capital and split into groups to meet with legislators and make their case for additional funding as CPS faces a nearly $400 million budget deficit for next school year and some schools are reporting cuts.
By Nader Issa, Education reporter
 
The Bears will likely get an extra road game against the Raiders this year under the NFL’s new 17-game season.
Bears
Bears' 2024 schedule features Week 6 against Jaguars in London, Thanksgiving vs. the Lions
The Bears have known since January that they were set to play a game in London this year. Now, they have a date and an opponent.
By Patrick Finley, Chicago Bears reporter
 