Man walking to his car is shot to death in Bridgeview

A man walking to his car early Wednesday in southwest suburban Bridgeview was shot to death.
About 5 a.m., Arturo Cantu was found shot multiple times in the 7300 block of West 79th Street, Bridgeview police said.
Police say Cantu, 39, was walking to his car when he was confronted and shot.
He lived at the apartment building near where he was found shot at the corner of 79th Street and Oketo Avenue, officials said.
Oketo Avenue was briefly closed Wednesday morning during the investigation, but it later reopened.
A suspect hasn’t been identified, and Bridgeview police were investigating.
