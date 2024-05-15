Man found shot to death in a truck in Englewood
Officers responding about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West 59th Street found the 35-year-old in a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
A man was found fatally shot Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood.
Officers responding about 8:50 p.m. to the 800 block of West 59th Street found the 35-year-old inside a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A witness reported to police that a man fired shots then fled north on Halsted Street, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
The 44-year-old was in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a car hit him around 7:15 p.m., police said.
The Bears face three teams that had winning records in their first four games and have all their NFC North showdowns between Weeks 11 and 18.
The closure of the three-block stretch on North Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street will return, but with seating next to the curb and space for vehicle traffic.
One side roots passionately for the league’s success. The other resents being told to root passionately for the league’s success.
Notes: Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ were out of the lineup Wednesday for the second straight game, but for different reasons.