Man found shot to death in a truck in Englewood

A man was found fatally shot Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers responding about 8:50 p.m. to the 800 block of West 59th Street found the 35-year-old inside a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness reported to police that a man fired shots then fled north on Halsted Street, police said.

No arrests were reported.