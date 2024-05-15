The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in University Village hit and run

The 44-year-old was in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a car hit him around 7:15 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. crash Wednesday in the University Village neighborhood.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver fled the scene.

The Latest
Cathy Engelbert
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert provides players clarity on charter travel initiative
“Flights that are across the country, like [the Lynx] going to Seattle — crossing multiple time zones or flights that usually require a connection those were the priorities,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams told the Sun-Times.
By Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky + Red Stars reporter
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Man found shot to death in a truck in Englewood
Officers responding about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West 59th Street found the 35-year-old in a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BEARS-051224-43a.jpg
Bears
Bears 2024 schedule released in full: Caleb Williams' debut is home vs. Titans
The Bears face three teams that had winning records in their first four games and have all their NFC North showdowns between Weeks 11 and 18.
By Jason Lieser, Chicago Bears reporter
 
OUTDOORDINE 5.jpg
Food and Restaurants
City curbs Clark Street closure, allowing limited vehicle traffic alongside expanded outdoor dining
The closure of the three-block stretch on North Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street will return, but with seating next to the curb and space for vehicle traffic.
By Kade Heather, GA Reporter
 
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is guarded by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, right, in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
The WNBA and its two opposing camps
One side roots passionately for the league’s success. The other resents being told to root passionately for the league’s success.
By Rick Morrissey, Sports Columnist
 