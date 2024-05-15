Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in University Village hit and run
The 44-year-old was in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a car hit him around 7:15 p.m., police said.
The 44-year-old was in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a car hit him about 7:15 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver fled the scene.
