The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man, 29, fatally shot in Roseland

Officers found a man in the 9200 block of South Perry Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, 29, fatally shot in Roseland
crime-scene-tape2.jpg

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 9200 block of South Perry Avenue, where they found the 29-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide in West Loop home
Human arm found on beach in Waukegan
Kim Foxx wouldn’t prosecute gun cases tied to some minor traffic stops under new plan
Motorist shot, killed in Calumet Heights
FBI uses explosives, drones in search of Lincoln Square house: 'Our dogs were petrified'
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
The Latest
The side of a Chicago police squad car.
News
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide in West Loop home
The 29-year-old officer was found inside a home in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.
By Kade Heather
 
SKy rookie Angel Reese drives to the basket against the Dallas Wings on May 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
How Angel Reese has juggled her first month as a professional athlete
From games, a gala and graduation, the Sky rookie is making the most of her unique, multidimensional experience.
By Annie Costabile
 
waukegan-police-e1535131396110.jpg
News
Human arm found on beach in Waukegan
A person was walking on Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 East Sea Horse Drive, about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a human arm and called 911.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
cta-train.jpg
Transportation
Northbound Red Line trains are running again after person falls on tracks
Officials responded about 4:10 p.m. to a report of a person on the tracks near the Clark and Division station at 1200 N. Clark St. Southbound trains are operating normally. A male was hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Harris_Milwaukee_051624.jpg
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris rallies troops, raises funds on Illinois trip: 'Time to roll up our sleeves'
The vice president spoke about reproductive rights and the critical importance of the upcoming election at a fundraiser in a Glencoe home.
By Isabel Funk
 