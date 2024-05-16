Man, 29, fatally shot in Roseland

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 9200 block of South Perry Avenue, where they found the 29-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
