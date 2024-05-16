The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Crime Calumet Heights

Motorist fatally shot, crashes in Calumet Heights

The unidentified victim was shot in the 2400 block of East 91st Street but ended up in the 9000 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
cfd-ambulance.jpg

The shooting and crash happened shortly before midnight in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A man in his 30s has died after someone shot him while he was driving, causing him to crash late Wednesday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

About 11:55 p.m., officers responded to shots fired 2400 block of East 91st Street and found a vehicle which slammed into multiple parked cars before jumping the curb and coming to a complete stop in the 9000 block of South Yates Boulevard, a few blocks away, police said.

Inside the vehicle was a 38-year-old male victim who was shot twice in the arm and once to the chest, police said.

He was unable to provide details to police and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.

