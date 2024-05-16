Motorist fatally shot, crashes in Calumet Heights

A man in his 30s has died after someone shot him while he was driving, causing him to crash late Wednesday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

About 11:55 p.m., officers responded to shots fired 2400 block of East 91st Street and found a vehicle which slammed into multiple parked cars before jumping the curb and coming to a complete stop in the 9000 block of South Yates Boulevard, a few blocks away, police said.

Inside the vehicle was a 38-year-old male victim who was shot twice in the arm and once to the chest, police said.

He was unable to provide details to police and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.

