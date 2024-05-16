The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Motorist shot, killed in Calumet Heights

The man, 38, was shot while driving near the 2400 block of East 91st Street about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death while driving late Wednesday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The man, 38, was shot while driving near the 2400 block of East 91st Street around 11:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man lost control of his car and crashed into multiple vehicles before jumping a curb and coming to a stop in the 9000 block of South Yates Boulevard.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

