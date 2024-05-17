Gunfight in Gage Park leaves 3 shot including 14-year-old boy critically wounded

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire that also left two men injured Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Shortly after 9 p.m. police were called to the 3200 block of East 55th Street where they found the boy and two men, 39 and 27, shot, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the boy and the 39-year old were exchanging gunfire with the 27-year-old.

The boy was shot in the torso and shoulder and was listed in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital while the 27-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

The 39-year-old, shot in the wrist, was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

There is no one in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

