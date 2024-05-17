The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot, killed inside Ashburn home

Cozenn Johnson, 54, was inside a home in the 3800 block of West 85th Street when someone fired shots around 4:35 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Cozenn Johnson, 54, was inside a home in the 3800 block of West 85th Street when someone fired shots around 4:35 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A man was shot to death inside a home in Ashburn Friday afternoon.

Cozenn Johnson, 54, was inside a home in the 3800 block of West 85th Street when someone fired shots around 4:35 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Johnson was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

