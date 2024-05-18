2 teen boys, man hurt in drive-by shooting on West Side
Two teenage boys and a man were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood Friday evening.
They were standing near the sidewalk around 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street when a black Kia drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 14-year-old boy was struck in the ankle while another teen boy, 15, was shot in the buttocks. A man, 18, suffered a graze wound to the back.
All three were taken to Stroger Hospital and were in good condition, police said.
No arrests were made.
