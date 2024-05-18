The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Crime Chicago Austin

2 teen boys, man hurt in drive-by shooting on West Side

They were standing near the sidewalk around 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street when a black Kia drove by and someone from inside the car opened fire

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPDTape-01 (1).JPG

A man was found shot to death May 4, 2024 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two teenage boys and a man were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood Friday evening.

They were standing near the sidewalk around 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street when a black Kia drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the ankle while another teen boy, 15, was shot in the buttocks. A man, 18, suffered a graze wound to the back.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital and were in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

