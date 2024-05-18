The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Crime Chicago

Man stabbed inside Loop store

The man, 26, suffered wounds to the stomach and back and was hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed inside Loop store
A man was stabbed Saturday inside a Loop retail store.

A man was stabbed Saturday inside a Loop retail store.

Sun-Times file

A 26-year-old man was stabbed inside a Loop retail store Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

About 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of the stabbing in the first block of East Randolph, police said.

The man had been arguing with another male in the store who pulled out a knife, stabbing him in the abdomen and back, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody for the attack as of Saturday evening.

Next Up In Crime
Bridgeview woman plotted boyfriend's murder with McDonald's coworker: police
Reckless homicide charges in Glenview crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation
2 teen boys, man hurt in drive-by shooting on West Side
Man shot, killed inside Ashburn home
Chicago cop found not guilty of murdering his girlfriend
Gunman fires shot after fight at Eataly in River North
The Latest
Britain's Tyson Fury (left) and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk trade blows during their undisputed heavyweight world championship fight Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk beats Tyson Fury by split decision to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Usyk (22-0) added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knockdown in a back-and-forth bout between two previously unbeaten heavyweight champs.
By Associated Press
 
Brittany Walczak shows a reporter a book and an embroidery kit she bought from Stephanie Rohr during the Lincoln Roscoe Art and Craft Fair in Lake View, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair helps kick off Chicago's street fest season
Featuring pieces from more than 75 artists, the Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair continues through Sunday.
By Erica Thompson
 
Jaime Torres, atop Seize The Grey, crosses the finish line with Flavien Prat, atop Catching Freedom, in tow in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Sports
Seize the Grey wins Preakness for D. Wayne Lukas, ends Mystik Dan’s Triple Crown bid
The gray colt took advantage of the muddy track just as Lukas hoped he would, pulling off the upset in a second consecutive impressive start two weeks after romping in a race on the Derby undercard at Churchill Downs.
By Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Shota Imanaga's historic start continues in Cubs' 1-0 win
Imanaga has the lowest ERA (0.84) for a starter, excluding openers, in the first nine starts of a career since 1913. Christopher Morel’s single and Cody Bellinger’s slide won it in the ninth.
By Kyle Williams
 
Reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges have been filed in a May 12 crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior Marko Niketic.
Suburban Chicago
Reckless homicide charges in Glenview crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation
Taeyoung Kim, 21, of Northbrook, was going more than 120 miles an hour when his Mustang slammed into another vehicle in Glenview, killing 17-year-old Marko Niketic, authorities said.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Jessica Ma
 