Man stabbed inside Loop store

A 26-year-old man was stabbed inside a Loop retail store Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
About 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of the stabbing in the first block of East Randolph, police said.
The man had been arguing with another male in the store who pulled out a knife, stabbing him in the abdomen and back, police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
No one was in custody for the attack as of Saturday evening.
Reckless homicide charges in Glenview crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation
The Latest
Usyk (22-0) added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knockdown in a back-and-forth bout between two previously unbeaten heavyweight champs.
Featuring pieces from more than 75 artists, the Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair continues through Sunday.
The gray colt took advantage of the muddy track just as Lukas hoped he would, pulling off the upset in a second consecutive impressive start two weeks after romping in a race on the Derby undercard at Churchill Downs.
Imanaga has the lowest ERA (0.84) for a starter, excluding openers, in the first nine starts of a career since 1913. Christopher Morel’s single and Cody Bellinger’s slide won it in the ninth.
Reckless homicide charges in Glenview crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation
Taeyoung Kim, 21, of Northbrook, was going more than 120 miles an hour when his Mustang slammed into another vehicle in Glenview, killing 17-year-old Marko Niketic, authorities said.