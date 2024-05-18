Man stabbed inside Loop store

A 26-year-old man was stabbed inside a Loop retail store Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

About 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of the stabbing in the first block of East Randolph, police said.

The man had been arguing with another male in the store who pulled out a knife, stabbing him in the abdomen and back, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody for the attack as of Saturday evening.