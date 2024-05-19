12-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. while the boy was riding a bicycle in the 8700 block of South Burley, police said.

He heard gunshots after a dark-colored vehicle passed, police said.

He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

No one was in custody.

An hour earlier, a 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot by a family member in a South Side home, police said.