Saturday, May 18, 2024
Crime

12-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

He was in good condition after the apparent drive-by shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police crime scene tape.

A boy was shot late Saturday in South Chicago.

Sun-Times file

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. while the boy was riding a bicycle in the 8700 block of South Burley, police said.

He heard gunshots after a dark-colored vehicle passed, police said.

He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

No one was in custody.

An hour earlier, a 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot by a family member in a South Side home, police said.

