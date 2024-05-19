12-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
It happened about 10:15 p.m. while the boy was riding a bicycle in the 8700 block of South Burley, police said.
He heard gunshots after a dark-colored vehicle passed, police said.
He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.
No one was in custody.
An hour earlier, a 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot by a family member in a South Side home, police said.
The Latest
The 34-year-old victim died at the University of Chicago Medical Center Saturday evening, police said.
Shane Lowry thrust his way into the mix with a 62 to tie a major championship record last set just two days earlier. Bryson DeChambeau chipped in for eagle on the last hole to set off a wild celebration.
Usyk (22-0) added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knockdown in a back-and-forth bout between two previously unbeaten heavyweight champs.
Featuring pieces from more than 75 artists, the Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair continues through Sunday.
The gray colt took advantage of the muddy track just as Lukas hoped he would, pulling off the upset in a second consecutive impressive start two weeks after romping in a race on the Derby undercard at Churchill Downs.