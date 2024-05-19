The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Crime News Chicago

6 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Just before 10 p.m., a group of men were in the street in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown number of shooters, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 6 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
crime-scene-tape.jpg

Six people were wounded in a shooting on Saturday on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

Six people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just before 10 p.m., a group of men were in the street in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown number, striking them, Chicago police said.

  • A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and face and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
  • Another man, 21, was shot in the right cheek and also was dropped off at Stroger in critical condition.
  • A 27-year-old man was shot once in the back and twice in the ankle and was dropped off at Stroger in critical condition.
  • A fourth man, 39, was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger where he was in good condition.
  • Another man, 33, also shot in his right leg, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.
  • A 38-year-old man was shot in the ankle and also was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
12-year-old boy shot in South Chicago
9-year-old girl accidentally shot by family member in South Side home: police
Bridgeview woman plotted boyfriend's murder with McDonald's coworker: police
Man stabbed inside Loop store
Reckless homicide charges in Glenview crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation
2 teen boys, man hurt in drive-by shooting on West Side
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After losing his job, an angry husband becomes even angrier
He’s destroying property and setting a bad example for the children with his tantrums, and his wife wants out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, May 19, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
9-year-old girl accidentally shot by family member in South Side home: police
The girl was taken to a hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BAIL-091923-02.JPGPeople walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Crime
Bridgeview woman plotted boyfriend's murder with McDonald's coworker: police
Agnieszka Rydzewski is charged with soliciting the murder of Arturo Cantu, who was allegedly gunned down earlier this week by Anthony Calderon in the southwest suburban love triangle.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Mercury Aces Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA investigating Aces after $100K sponsorship by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
By Annie Costabile
 