6 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Six people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just before 10 p.m., a group of men were in the street in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown number, striking them, Chicago police said.



A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and face and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Another man, 21, was shot in the right cheek and also was dropped off at Stroger in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot once in the back and twice in the ankle and was dropped off at Stroger in critical condition.

A fourth man, 39, was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger where he was in good condition.

Another man, 33, also shot in his right leg, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the ankle and also was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

