Teen shot, wounded in Albany Park
A boy, 15, was in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said.
A teen was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Albany Park, according to Chicago police.
A boy, 15, was in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
The Sox slugger is still not fond of DH duty, but he grins and bears it.
“[Neris] gave a speech, and usually it’s after a loss,” Shota Imanaga said. “But the fact he did it after a win is very reassuring. He had a lot of positive words.”
Music mogul apologizes for 2016 assault on his then girlfriend.
Scottie Scheffler’s recent arrest brings up a man who followed an ideal.
On May 21, 1924, Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb kidnapped Bobby Franks and bludgeoned him to death. The “thrill killing,” one of many to be dubbed “the crime of the century,” remains a puzzle.