Sunday, May 19, 2024
Teen shot, wounded in Albany Park

A boy, 15, was in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy, 15, was walking in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said.

A teen was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Albany Park, according to Chicago police.

A boy, 15, was in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

