Person shot, killed in Gresham

A person was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood.
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found in a home in the 7700 block of South Throop Street about 1:45 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
