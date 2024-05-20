The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Person shot, killed in Gresham

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found in a home in the 7700 block of South Throop Street about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person shot, killed in Gresham
CPD-06.JPG

Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found in a home in the 7700 block of South Throop Street about 1:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
International LGBTQ+ travelers warned of Pride month terrorist threats: 'We take our chances when we travel'
Teen boy, 17, found shot in Englewood home
No heat for Eataly baker? Disgruntled employee accused of pulling gun during brawl won't be charged
Mujer de Bridgeview planeó el asesinato de su novio con un compañero de trabajo de McDonald's
Brother of convicted businessman James Weiss pleads guilty to lying to FBI, IRS
Two injured in Austin shooting
The Latest
Argentina's Lionel Messi
Soccer
Lionel Messi will join Argentina for friendly at Soldier Field
Messi was officially named to Argentina’s 29-man roster on Monday for a pair of friendlies before Copa America.
By USA TODAY
 
EATALY-051824 10.jpg
Crime
No heat for Eataly baker? Disgruntled employee accused of pulling gun during brawl won't be charged
Witnesses said they saw the baker pull a gun during a brawl at the River North restaurant on Friday and thought they heard gunshots. The baker has a valid Firearm Owner Identification card but is not a concealed-carry license holder.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
BAIL-091923-02.JPGPeople walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Bridgeview planeó el asesinato de su novio con un compañero de trabajo de McDonald's
Agnieszka Rydzewski es acusada de solicitar el asesinato de Arturo Cantú, quien presuntamente fue asesinado a tiros a principios de esta semana por Anthony Calderón en un triángulo amoroso en los suburbios del suroeste.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
South Shore migrant shelter meeting
Other Views
Why so many Black Chicagoans are frustrated by the migrant crisis
A City Council vote on $70 million in migrant funding highlighted the situation faced by communities like South Shore: Migrants have been resettled in Black communities where people have been fighting for decades for development and resources.
By Desmon Yancy
 
Janice Weston, former vice president of the board of Washington Federal Bank for Savings, is seen as she heads to court Aug. 2 wearing a suit jacket and floral blouse.
La Voz Chicago
Hermana del gerente del banco corrupto de Bridgeport fue condenada por su papel en la quiebra del banco
Al dictar la sentencia, la jueza Virginia Kendall le dijo a Janice Weston: “Es muy preocupante. Tuviste unos momentos en los que sabías que era ilegal y pudiste irte”.
By Tim Novak
 