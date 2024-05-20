The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
Teen boy, 17, found shot in Englewood home

The teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before 3 p.m. in a home in the 7100 block of South Winchester Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Monday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before 3 p.m. inside a home in the 7100 block of South Winchester Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers recovered a handgun in the home, police said.

No arrests were made.

La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Bridgeview planeó el asesinato de su novio con un compañero de trabajo de McDonald's
Agnieszka Rydzewski es acusada de solicitar el asesinato de Arturo Cantú, quien presuntamente fue asesinado a tiros a principios de esta semana por Anthony Calderón en un triángulo amoroso en los suburbios del suroeste.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
South Shore migrant shelter meeting
Why so many Black Chicagoans are frustrated by the migrant crisis
A City Council vote on $70 million in migrant funding highlighted the situation faced by communities like South Shore: Migrants have been resettled in Black communities where people have been fighting for decades for development and resources.
By Desmon Yancy
 
La Voz Chicago
Hermana del gerente del banco corrupto de Bridgeport fue condenada por su papel en la quiebra del banco
Al dictar la sentencia, la jueza Virginia Kendall le dijo a Janice Weston: “Es muy preocupante. Tuviste unos momentos en los que sabías que era ilegal y pudiste irte”.
By Tim Novak
 
La Voz Chicago
Un hombre murió después de ser sacado del Lago Michigan cerca de la playa de la calle 31
José Torres, de 34 años, falleció en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago el sábado por la tarde, según informó la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Divestment is the wrong way to deal with Israel-Hamas conflict
Targeting Israel for its military approach in Gaza, without targeting other countries that also engage in objectionable actions, fails any reasonable logical standard.
By Letters to the Editor
 