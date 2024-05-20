Two injured in Austin shooting

Two men were in fair condition at hospitals after being shot in in Austin Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

A 23-year-old man and 28-year-old man were in the first block of South Lotus Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. when they were both shot by an “unknown” assailant, police said.

The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and the older man was taken to Stroger Hospital, both in fair condition.

No one is in custody.